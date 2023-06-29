Modi Pitches India to Investors in Meeting With Goldman Board

Modi last week met top business leaders including Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai and Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella in the US to attract investments to spur growth in the world’s fifth largest economy. Several deals were announced during his visit, including Micron Technology Inc. investment of over $800 million toward a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and testing facility in India.