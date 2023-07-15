Rafale Jets To Scorpene Submarines: Modi And Macron Agree On 25-Year Plan

Macron and Modi said they’ll coordinate their policies in the Indo-Pacific region, which France sees as strategic because it hosts some 1.6 million of its citizens. Paris also has a military presence in French overseas islands there, including New Caledonia, Wallis-and-Futuna and Mayotte, with some 8,000 soldiers. Macron is planning on traveling there at the end of the month, and he’s expected to go to India in September.