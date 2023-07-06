Moderation In Inflation Expected To Help Gross Margin Expansion: Dabur

The company further said, "The reduction in inflation is expected to lead to year-on-year gross margin expansion. We are channelising a major part of the gross margin expansion towards ramping up advertising and promotion (A&P) spends to ensure long-term success. Consequently, operating profit should grow in line with revenue growth."

Dabur said its consolidated business, including recently acquired Badshah Masala, is expected to register growth exceeding 10%.