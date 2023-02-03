Mobilising Funds, Tech For Climate Finance, Capacity Building Focus At G20 Meet

The Ministry of Finance official said the third priority, which is capacity building of the ecosystem for financing sustainable development, has been taken up because in many countries there is a lack of adequate knowledge and a scarcity of skilled professionals and workforce in sustainable finance.

She said, “to address these challenges, the SFWG will develop a G20 Sustainable Finance Technical Assistance Action Plan . It would include identification and analysis of existing capacity-building activities and identifying the existing sustainable finance skill gaps".

“Based on this, SFWG would give recommendations for international organisations, MDBs, international NGOs and country authorities on how to scale up capacity-building services and explore ways to form a global network for sustainable finance capacity building", she added.

The first SFWG meeting was attended in person by 95 delegates from G20 member countries, 10 invitee countries and 14 international organisations. Many other international organisations joined the meeting virtually. The co-chairs for SFWG are USA and China.