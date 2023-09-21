BQPrimeBusiness NewsM&M's Canada-Based Associate Firm Winds Up
ADVERTISEMENT

M&M's Canada-Based Associate Firm Winds Up

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said its Canada-based associate firm Resson Aerospace Corporation has ceased to exist.

21 Sep 2023, 1:10 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd. Marazzo M8 vehicle sits on display.&nbsp; (Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)</p></div>
A Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Marazzo M8 vehicle sits on display.  (Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said its Canada-based associate firm Resson Aerospace Corporation has ceased to exist.

The Mumbai-based automaker held 11.18% stake in the firm which had filed for a voluntary winding-up.

"Resson has received a Certificate of Dissolution from Corporations Canada dated September 20, 2023, which was informed to the company," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Consequent to this, Resson has ceased to be in existence and has also ceased to be an associate of the company with effect from Sept 20, 2023, it added.

"Upon liquidation of Resson, the company is entitled to receive approximately 4.7 million Canadian Dollars (equivalent to Rs 28.7 crore) as distribution of proceeds towards Class C Preferred Shares held by the company," M&M said.

Shares of M&M were trading 1.93% down at Rs 1,602.55 apiece on the BSE.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT