MMRC Opens Bids For Metro 3 Naming Rights For 22 Stations: All You Need To Know
MMRC has opened up bids for the naming rights of 22 stations on the Metro 3 corridor. Here are some key things to know
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has opened up bids for the naming rights of 22 stations on the Metro 3 corridor. The bidding process will start on June 22, 2023, and the deadline for submitting bids is July 17, 2023 by 4 pm.
The cost of bidding for the naming rights of a Metro 3 station will vary depending on the station. The MMRC has set a minimum bid of Rs. 5 crore per year. The cost of bidding will depend on a number of factors, including the size and location of the station, the amount of branding space available. However, it is likely that the total cost of bidding will be in the range of approximately Rs. 100 crores.
MMRC opens up bids for #Metro3 #NamingRights for 22 metro stations. Brands can bid for multiple stations. Grab the golden opportunity coming your way. Visit https://t.co/LSEPin07J3 for more details. Bid Closes 17th July.#Metro3NamingRights#BidsOpen pic.twitter.com/46c7Um51ta— MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) June 21, 2023
List of Stations For Semi-Branding
The brands that win the bidding process will have the right to pre-fix their name to the station name, as well as have branding space inside the station and on train announcements. The corporation is also planning to use the non-fare revenue to improve the quality of service on the Metro 3 corridor.
Here are 22 stations for which semi-branding bids have been opened:
Cuffe Parade
Vidhan Bhavan
Kalbadevi
Girgaon
Grant Road
Mumbai Central
Mahalaxmi
Science Museum
Acharya Atrey Chowk
Worli
Dadar
Shitladevi Temple
Dharavi
Vidyanagari
Santacruz
CSIA Domestic
Sahar Road
CSIA International
Marol Naka
MIDC
SEEPZ
Aarey
What Brands Will Get After Winning Bids
Here are the benefits that brand will get after winning bids:
Brand name and logo as approved by the Authority to be prefixed/suffixed to the station name at all places wherever the station name is displayed at the station.
The brand name shall be pre-fixed/suffixed to the station name:
To all station name signages across the station,
To station name announcements inside trains,
To station name on the station maps inside the train,
To station name during train announcement (on station), while trainapproaches the station.
Neon signs of the brand logo or name will be put up at all entry and exit structures to the station.
First choice for selecting the locations of 300 sqm of advertisement space at the concourse and platform levels, fare collection gates, staircases, elevators, lifts, platform screen doors, pillars, entry and exit gates, etc.
Floor space of 5-20 sqm for promotions/campaigns/ATMs at the concourse level; this space may be non-contiguous depending on the availability of space at the station.
Painting of station areas with the colour theme of the brand including subtle brand motifs.
In-train announcements on the public announcement system to prefix the brand name as train approaches the station. The brand logo will be displayed at the bottom of station maps as 'Brand Partner'.
What Is Not Allowed In Branding
Here are some guidelines that brands have to avoid when it comes to semi-branding the stations name:
Racial ads or those propagating caste, community or ethnic differences) Ads of drugs, alcohol, cigarette or tobacco items.
Ads propagating the exploitation of women or children.
Ads with objectionable, indecent portrayals of people or objectse) Ads depicting cruelty to animals.
Ads depicting any nation, state or institution in poor light.
Ads glorifying violence or those of explosives or weapons.
Lottery, sweepstakes and related advertisements.
Ads which may be defamatory, trade libelous, unlawfully threatening orunlawfully harassing.
Ads of any political party (however, ads pertaining to achievements ofdifferent governments, their departments, ministries, government undertakings and other government authorities shall be permitted)
Ads banned by the Advertising Council of India or by Law.