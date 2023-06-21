MMRC Opens Bids For Metro 3 Naming Rights For 22 Stations: All You Need To Know

Here are the benefits that brand will get after winning bids:

Brand name and logo as approved by the Authority to be prefixed/suffixed to the station name at all places wherever the station name is displayed at the station.

The brand name shall be pre-fixed/suffixed to the station name:

To all station name signages across the station,

To station name announcements inside trains,

To station name on the station maps inside the train,

To station name during train announcement (on station), while trainapproaches the station.

Neon signs of the brand logo or name will be put up at all entry and exit structures to the station.

First choice for selecting the locations of 300 sqm of advertisement space at the concourse and platform levels, fare collection gates, staircases, elevators, lifts, platform screen doors, pillars, entry and exit gates, etc.

Floor space of 5-20 sqm for promotions/campaigns/ATMs at the concourse level; this space may be non-contiguous depending on the availability of space at the station.

Painting of station areas with the colour theme of the brand including subtle brand motifs.

In-train announcements on the public announcement system to prefix the brand name as train approaches the station. The brand logo will be displayed at the bottom of station maps as 'Brand Partner'.