M&M To Set Up 'Last Mile Mobility' EV Manufacturing Facility In Telangana

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the announcement of Telangana Mobility Valley, 'India’s first new mobility-focused cluster', at the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit, the state government said in a release.

The state-of-the-art facility from M&M, together with its group companies ('Mahindra Group'), is an expansion of their existing factory in Zaheerabad, and involves an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, creating employment to about 800-1,000 people, it said.