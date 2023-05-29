M&M Q4 Results Review: Auto Business In Top Gear, Say Analysts

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. jumped on Monday as analysts expect the company to gain from capacity ramp-up amid strong demand for its sports utility vehicles.

The maker of the XUV700 and Scorpio also stands to gain from market share gains in the tractor segment and a robust line-up for electric vehicles, analysts said.

The company's net profit rose 22% to Rs 1,549 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing.