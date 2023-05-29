M&M Q4 Results Review: Auto Business In Top Gear, Say Analysts
Shares of M&M jump as brokerages expect the company to gain from growing demand for SUVs and tractors to EVs.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. jumped on Monday as analysts expect the company to gain from capacity ramp-up amid strong demand for its sports utility vehicles.
The maker of the XUV700 and Scorpio also stands to gain from market share gains in the tractor segment and a robust line-up for electric vehicles, analysts said.
The company's net profit rose 22% to Rs 1,549 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing.
M&M Q4 FY23 Highlights (Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 31% to Rs 22,571 crore, compared with the Rs 21,897.5 crore forecast.
Ebitda grew 44% to Rs 2,797 crore, against an estimate of Rs 2,797 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 12.4% versus 11.2% last year. The estimate was 12.8%.
The company's pending orderbook of 292,000 units in May compared with 266,000 units in the third quarter indicates a healthy booking run rate, brokerages said.
M&M has expanded its passenger vehicle manufacturing capacity to 39,000 units per month from 32,000. This is set to rise further to 49,000 units before the end of the ongoing fiscal.
Shares of M&M traded 3.4% higher, against a 0.5% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10.03 a.m.
Here's what brokerages said about the company's performance in the fourth quarter:
Motilal Oswal
Retains 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,500 per share, implying a potential upside of 17%.
Expect the auto business to be a key growth driver for the next couple of years.
Valuation is still cheap compared to peers, but the stock has seen a re-rating in the year ended March.
The company aims to gain market share in the tractor segment despite expectations of low growth in the ongoing fiscal.
Dolat Capital
Maintains 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,568 a share, a potential profit of 22%.
The stock will trade at a premium to historical multiples as the company moves higher towards its return-on-equity target of 18%.
Sees further improvement in margin in the current fiscal led by a bigger scale of operations, but EV launches may cap upside.
Despite a muted outlook in the tractor segment, the business will be supported by strong operating leverage.
Prabhudas Lilladher
Retains 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,585, implying an upside of 24%.
Ebitda margin came below estimates due to the higher mix of the auto segment and the impact of farm machinery in the farm equipment business.
Growing preference for SUVs, capacity ramp-up, a strong EV portfolio, and market share gains in the tractor industry are growth levers.
Benign raw material costs, operating leverage, and the end of the volume of the introductory-priced model support margins.
Nirmal Bang
Maintains 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,558, an upside of 22%.
Margins may improve with an increase in production, softening material costs, and an improvement in the product mix.
Expect 12% compounded volume growth over FY23–FY25, led by new capacity additions and a strong orderbook.
A good response to the electric variant of the XUV400 with order bookings of more than 20,000 units is another positive.