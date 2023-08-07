M&M Q1 Results Review: Valuation Still Attractive, Has Headroom For Growth, Say Analysts

Automotive sales rose 21% to their highest-ever first quarter volumes of 1.86 lakh units, but tractor sales fell 3% to 1.15 lakh units.

As of Aug. 1, the automaker's open bookings stood at 2.81 lakh units, reflecting visibility for future deliveries.

The issues with the availability of semiconductors have been largely resolved, and the company’s producing at full capacity as of now, Shah said in a press conference to discuss June quarter results.

While the production capacity has been ramped up to 39,000 per month, bookings continue to outpace it. The company expects to further increase the capacity to 49,000 per month by the end of the ongoing fiscal.

Shares of the company rose 2.72% to Rs 1,504.50 apiece as of 10 a.m., compared with a 0.14% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 43 analysts tracking the company, 38 maintain a 'buy', four suggest a 'hold', and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12 month price target given by analysts implies an upside of 9.6%.

Here's what analysts' had to say about the Q1 performance: