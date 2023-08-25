Mithun Sacheti's CaratLane Exit: A 'Sucker Punch' That Came With Rs 4,600 Crore

Mithun Sacheti didn't see it coming.

The first time the founder of CaratLane heard of Titan Co.'s move to acquire an additional 27.18% in his business for about Rs 4,617 crore and buy out his stake, he said it came as a "a sucker punch."

Sacheti didn't expect to be separated from his bootstrapped venture. But what this does is propel him to the upper echelons of India's startup ecosystem. It's one of the largest exits in India’s startup space, and second, possibly, only to the Bansals being bought out of Flipkart by Walmart Inc.

Despite a punch in the gut, Sacheti says the conversation with Titan was very clear. "An IPO was not something on their mind ... They did not want two jewellery businesses to be listed and a subsidiary under Titan adds no value for them frankly," he told BQ Prime in an interview.

Titan was clear about the fact that if they don't do this now, they'll have to do it at some point in the future, when it will get more and more expensive, Sacheti said.