The World’s Iron Ore Powerhouse Is Preparing To Reinvent Itself

Billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue, meanwhile, has begun production of small volumes of high-quality magnetite ore at its Iron Bridge project in the Pilbara, and has tested a coal-free electrolysis method to convert ore to green iron.

Forrest sees potential to go further than that intermediate step, and to use Australia’s advantages in renewable energy for a low-carbon revival of a domestic steelmaking sector that saw output peak a quarter of a century ago.

“Australia has got everything going for it to make its own steel,” Forrest said earlier this month in Perth, citing the country’s solar and wind resources, and potential to produce green hydrogen. “The policies right now channel against doing that — and encourage offshore production.”

Steelmakers are positioning for that shift, including South Korean giant Posco, which aims to develop new industrial facilities in Port Hedland, the Pilbara’s export hub.