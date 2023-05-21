Mindspace REIT To Consider Fundraise Via Private Placement On May 24

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Ltd. said its board will meet on May 24 to consider raising funds through private placement.

The company, in its board meeting, will consider and approve raising funds by issuing up to 50,000 listed, rated, secured, noncumulative, taxable, transferable and redeemable non-convertible debentures of a nominal value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 500 crore, it said in a stock exchange filing.