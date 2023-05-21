Mindspace REIT To Consider Fundraise Via Private Placement On May 24

BQPrimeBusiness NewsMindspace REIT To Consider Fundraise Via Private Placement On May 24
It will consider issuing up to 50,000 non-convertible debentures of nominal value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

21 May 2023, 2:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mindspace in Airoli. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Mindspace in Airoli. (Source: Company website)

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Ltd. said its board will meet on May 24 to consider raising funds through private placement.

The company, in its board meeting, will consider and approve raising funds by issuing up to 50,000 listed, rated, secured, noncumulative, taxable, transferable and redeemable non-convertible debentures of a nominal value of Rs 1,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 500 crore, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The stock had ended flat at Rs 321.82 per share on Friday, compared with a 0.41% gain in benchmark Nifty 50.

