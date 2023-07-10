Millions Of Chinese Staying Home Shackle Southeast Asian Growth

Although Thailand, among the most tourism-reliant economies in the region, is benefitting from a rebound in post-pandemic travel demand, Chinese visitor arrivals are expected to miss the original official seven million target for 2023 by at least two million. Bali, one of the most popular holiday destinations that accounts for the bulk of Indonesia’s total foreign visitors, saw demand for luxury hotels drop in the January-May period amid a substantial decline in tourists from China, according to securities firm PT Bahana Sekuritas.