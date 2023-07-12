There’s So Much Milk That US Farmers Are Dumping It in the Sewer

The last time American farmers dumped milk en masse was during the early weeks of Covid-19, when the sudden closure of restaurants and schools threw off a delicate supply and demand balance. Unlike other supermarket staples that can halt the factory line when the market shifts, cows can’t just turn off their udders. Milk is highly perishable and requires expensive transportation, and farmers don’t have room to store it all themselves. Adding insult to injury, about 34 million people in the US are food insecure, but most large-scale dairy operations aren’t set up to process their own milk or sell it directly to consumers, resulting in the difficult decision to dump it.