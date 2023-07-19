Mid, Small Caps Better Bets But Not In One Key Sector, Says Piper Serica's Abhay Agarwal

Over researched large-caps don't allow valuation asymmetry, according to Abhay Agarwal, founder at Piper Serica Pvt.

Equity investment comes with risks which cannot just be limited to large-caps or top Nifty 50 constituents, especially if investors are looking to make long-term money, Agarwal told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

He suggested looking at the listed mid and small caps for the long-term as their returns are driven by both expansion and earnings growth. Thematically, textiles and apparels export, small banks, and microfinance companies form a part of his investment radar.

He is also optimistic about HDFC Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. and suggested including them in the portfolio due to their stable returns and potential for further growth.

Agarwal, however, suggested staying invested in high-quality infrastructure developers rather than volatile smaller players.