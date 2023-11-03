Mid, Small-Cap Volatility Could Rise Amid Market Correction, Says Kotak Mahindra AMC

Mid and small-cap stocks are still trading at much higher multiples as compared with large-cap stocks. As compared with their own historical valuations, these mid and small-cap stocks are currently at fairly higher level, according to Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer, equity, president at Kotak Mahindra AMC.

The volatility in mid and small-cap stocks could be higher in case of a market correction, or if corporate earnings do not meet the market's expectations, he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"So, that's the risk that any investor would probably face if he's putting lump sum investments into mid and small caps at these valuations," he said.