Microsoft Won't Give Salary Hikes This Year, CEO Satya Nadella Says In Email

Microsoft Corp. will not give salary hikes to full-time employees this year, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said in an internal email on Wednesday.

“This year, the economic conditions are very different across many dimensions, including customer demand, the labor market, and the investments required for the next cycle of innovation,” Nadella said, in the email bearing the subject line ‘Preparing for Rewards’. “Given this, we will fund our compensation commensurate with the overall market.”

“As a senior leadership, we don’t take this decision lightly having considered it over several months, and believe it is necessary to prepare the company for long-term success.”

“While we will have salary increases for certain hourly or equivalent roles, we will not have salary increases for full-time employees this year.”

BQ Prime has seen a copy of the email that was marked to 'Microsoft—All Employees'.

The development comes a day after Microsoft-owned LinkedIn cut around 716 jobs, amid plans to shut its jobs app in China.

Microsoft announced its plan to lay off 10,000 people earlier this year, including an entire team dedicated to guiding AI innovation. On March 27, Microsoft laid off 559 workers from its Bellevue and Redmond operations.