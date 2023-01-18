Microsoft Plans 10,000 Job Cuts, To Take $1.2 Billion Charge

The company will take a $1.2 billion charge in the second quarter related to the move, which will shave 12 cents off of earnings per share, the company said in a corporate filing. The layoffs come as the software giant said it’s seeing customers exercise caution, with some parts of the world in recession and others heading toward one. Microsoft is scheduled to report results on Jan. 24. and is forecast to post its slowest revenue increase in six years.