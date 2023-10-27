Microsoft’s Cloud Recovery Is Outshining Rivals Amazon, Google

New interest in developing and running AI applications has almost certainly influenced recent corporate decisions about which cloud partner to sign with. Microsoft offers ways to work with a number of AI tools, and has gained a reputation as a leader in the burgeoning space because of its partnership with OpenAI, which makes the popular ChatGPT program for generating content. That alliance helped fuel new customer growth, Microsoft said — a service called Azure OpenAI, which lets Microsoft’s cloud customers use the startup’s technology for their own applications, attracted more than 18,000 customers, up from 11,000. Microsoft has also invested $13 billion in OpenAI and serves as its cloud provider, so that firm’s increasing need for computing power also benefits Microsoft.Amazon, for its part, is trying to appeal to clients with a menu of different options, as well as a partnership with AI developer Anthropic, which makes the Claude chatbot. Alphabet Inc.-owned Google says it is a popular choice among big companies and AI startups alike, with CEO Sundar Pichai saying on a conference call that more than 60% of the world’s 1,000 largest companies are Google cloud customers, as well as “more than half of all funded generative AI startups.”