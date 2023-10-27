Microsoft Is On Pace To Buy More Clean Jet Fuel Than Most Airlines

Although rules for the market are still being formed, the certificates should only apply to SAF that isn’t already being used to comply with legal mandates, such as European Union rules requiring airlines to use 2% sustainable fuels by 2025. Once issued, the certificates can be tracked by one of a half-dozen nascent registries tasked with ensuring the same SAF isn’t claimed by multiple buyers.Selling the certificates separately opens the SAF market to new buyers beyond typical airlines. It also allows companies to participate if there are no tanker trucks full of SAF nearby.