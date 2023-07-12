Microsoft’s Activision Win Shouldn’t Stop Antitrust Reform

The Microsoft-Activision case is the latest in a list of recent legal setbacks for the antitrust watchdog, including an unsuccessful attempt to block Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. from acquiring a virtual-reality startup. Together, they are a serious blow to Khan’s efforts to rein in America’s tech giants based on her antitrust philosophy, which also holds that business monopolies can be harmful even when they don’t lead to higher prices for consumers by suppressing wages or constraining innovation. Applying this lens often means attempting to anticipate how companies and markets might behave long after deals have closed.