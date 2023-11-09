Microsoft Record Leads $1.5 Trillion Nasdaq Surge

Still, the stock’s return to a record suggests that hopes remain high. Microsoft trades at 30.5 times estimated earnings, below a recent peak of 32.5, but at a sizable premium to its long-term average. Furthermore, its weight in major indexes could mean that almost everyone who wants to own it already does. According to the latest data from Bank of America, which is for September, 91% of funds own Microsoft, and it is among the most crowded stocks in the sector.