Microsoft’s Azure Slowdown Overshadows Optimism About AI Growth

Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has unveiled an array of new AI programs — based on models from partner OpenAI — for most of Microsoft’s major product lines, and demand has been strong for internet-based services that let customers use the OpenAI technologies. Still, the company’s Office productivity suite including AI isn’t yet broadly available, and overall spending on Azure services and Office applications is easing after several years of rising corporate investments. The company’s lackluster Azure outlook stifled some hopes that the new offerings would jump-start growth in a business that has fueled the company’s revival for the past decade but has decelerated in recent years.