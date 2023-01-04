Microsoft Hopes OpenAI’s Chatbot Will Make Bing Smarter

OpenAI, the AI research shop backed by a $1 billion investment from Microsoft, publicly released ChatGPT for users to test in November. The chatbot’s ability to spout everything from cocktail recipes to authentic-seeming school essays has since catapulted it into the spotlight. While the AI service sometimes confidently offers incorrect information with a patina of authority, some analysts and experts have suggested its ability to summarize publicly available data can make it a credible alternative to Google search and a list of search-generated links.