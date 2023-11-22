Microsoft Is Discussing Governance Changes It Wants From OpenAI

The software company, which has put about $13 billion into OpenAI, is largely waiting for a new board to emerge in order to discuss the changes, the people said. Altman, members of the OpenAI board and interim CEO Emmett Shear have opened negotiations aimed at possibly reinstating the ousted CEO and co-founder, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Negotiating and implementing whatever changes Microsoft wants are likely to be part of an evolving process once the issue of Altman’s return and the fate of the current board are settled.