Microsoft Cuts Jobs In HoloLens, Surface, Xbox As Layoffs Continue

Reductions last month hit the video-game studio that makes Microsoft’s games and other workers in the mixed reality group including some of the team working on the version of HoloLens for the US Army. Microsoft won’t be getting more orders for its combat goggles anytime soon after Congress last month rejected the Army’s request for $400 million to buy as many as 6,900 of them in the current fiscal year. Without a massive order from the Army, the HoloLens hardware business’s future may be in doubt due to lack of enough significant customers, one of the people said.