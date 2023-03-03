Microsoft And Alphabet Fail To Show At The AI Party

Their stock market lethargy reflects both payback from AI investment that will likely be slower than for others, as well as the tougher backdrop for tech shares more broadly as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to combat inflation. Both are up less than 5% this year, not even half the 10% gain of the Nasdaq 100 Index and far behind the 60% surge in Nvidia, which is expected to see a more immediate impact as its graphics chips are used in powering AI applications.