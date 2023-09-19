Microsoft AI Researchers Accidentally Exposed Big Cache Of Data

Users of the repository were urged to download AI models from an cloud storage URL. But it was misconfigured to grant permissions on the entire storage account, and it also granted users full control permissions, as opposed to read only, meaning they could delete and overwrite existing files, according to a Wiz blog post. The exposed data included Microsoft employees’ personal computer backups, which contained passwords to Microsoft services, secret keys and more than 30,000 internal Microsoft Teams messages from 359 Microsoft employees, according to Wiz.