Micron To Invest $825 Million To Build Chip Assembly, Testing Facility In Gujarat

American chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. committed $825 million—about Rs 6,76,0 crore—to set up a semiconductor assembly and testing unit in Gujarat as India and the U.S. strengthen ties amid a standoff with China.

The "new facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from domestic and international markets", Micron said in a statement on Thursday, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's U.S. state visit.

Construction for the first phase will begin in 2023, the U.S.-based chip manufacturer said. The first phase of the project, spanning over 500,000 cleanroom square feet, will become operational by late 2024, Micron said.

The company will receive 50% fiscal support from the Indian government, along with incentives representing 20% of the project cost from the Gujarat government.

Micron expects the second phase of the project, which would include the construction of a facility similar in scale to the first phase, to start in the second half of the decade.