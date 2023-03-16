Microfinance Loan Disbursals Rise 19% To Rs 77,877 Crore In December Quarter: MFIN Micrometer

Loan disbursals by microfinance companies increased 19% to Rs 77,877 crore during the December 2022–23 quarter, according to the MFIN Micrometer.

The total microfinance loan portfolio increased to Rs 3.21 lakh crore as of Dec. 31, 2022, the report said.

"Microfinance loan disbursals during Q3 FY 22–23 improved to Rs 77,877 crore as compared to the same quarter of last financial year (Rs 65,392 crore). A total of 189 lakh loans were disbursed during Q3 FY 22–23 as against 165 lakh in Q3 FY 21–22, indicating a higher ticket size of new loans," it said.

It further said that as of Dec. 31, 2022, the microfinance industry served 6.4 crore unique borrowers through 12.6 crore loan accounts.