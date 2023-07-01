BQPrimeBusiness NewsMG Motor India Retail Sales Up 14% At 5,125 Units In June
MG Motor India Retail Sales Up 14% At 5,125 Units In June

01 Jul 2023, 10:39 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>MG Motor Hector. (Source: Company webite)</p></div>
MG Motor Hector. (Source: Company webite)

MG Motor India on Saturday reported 14% increase in retail sales at 5,125 units in June 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had posted a retail sales of 4,504 units in June 2022, MG Motor India said in a statement.

'Supplies were disrupted in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy though customer demand should now gain momentum following the monsoon as India gears up for a long festive season,' it said.

In the second quarter (April-June) of 2023 , MG Motor India said its sales were at 14,682 units as against 10,519 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 40%.

