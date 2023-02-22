MFN Clause Is Automatic: Nestle To Supreme Court In Tax Treaty Case

Arguments resumed before the Supreme Court in a case that will have profound consequences for how India's tax treaties with the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France treat dividend income.

The primary issue is whether multinationals from these countries should pay tax on dividends at the rate of 10% or 5%. Since India's treaties with these countries contain a most-favoured-nation clause, the multinationals say that the beneficial 5% tax rate that exists in treaties with the countries of Slovenia, Lithuania and Columbia must also be applicable to them.

Since the Netherlands, Switzerland, and France are all members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the MFN clause makes sure that if India has signed another treaty with an OECD member that has a lower tax rate, the same will also apply to these three countries.

The tax department is seeking to apply a 10% rate on the dividend income of shareholders from these three countries.

The cases have reached the apex court after the tax department lost before the Delhi High Court. Briefly, the high court had concluded that tax treaties must be liberated from the technical rules, the department's denial of beneficial treatment of 5% withholding is "misconceived" and that no separate notification is required to apply the treaty to the domestic law.