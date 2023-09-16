Mexico Extradites ‘El Chapo’ Son Ovidio Guzman To US

Some of the actions against drug cartel leaders are characterized by a political and symbolic timing. Guzman’s arrest came just days before US President Joe Biden visited Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit, and his extradition on Friday happened right before the celebration of the country’s Independence Day in the historic center of the capital. Also, “El Chapo” was extradited in what was widely viewed as a peace offering by Mexico to the US on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.