Metropolis Healthcare Q4 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

Metropolis Healthcare's Q4 revenue fell 8% to Rs 283 crore, in line with estimates of Rs 298 crore.

16 May 2023, 7:16 PM IST
(Source: Unsplash)

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit dropped, missing analyst estimates.

The diagnostic service provider's net profit stood at Rs 33 crore in the quarter ended March, down 17% as against the same period in the previous fiscal, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 38 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, it fell 7%.

Metropolis Healthcare Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue fell 8% to Rs 283 crore, in line with estimates of Rs 298 crore.

  • Ebitda was down 6% to Rs 70 crore, against a forecast of Rs 75 crore.

  • Margin expanded to 24.9% from 24.5%. Analysts had projected it at 25.2%.

Shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed 2.56% lower on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.66% fall in the benchmark Sensex.

