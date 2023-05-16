ADVERTISEMENT
Metropolis Healthcare Q4 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates
Metropolis Healthcare's Q4 revenue fell 8% to Rs 283 crore, in line with estimates of Rs 298 crore.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit dropped, missing analyst estimates.The diagnostic service provider's net profit stood at Rs 33 crore in the quarter ended March, down 17% as against the same period in the previous fiscal, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 38 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Sequentially, it fell 7%.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit dropped, missing analyst estimates.
The diagnostic service provider's net profit stood at Rs 33 crore in the quarter ended March, down 17% as against the same period in the previous fiscal, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 38 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Sequentially, it fell 7%.
Metropolis Healthcare Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue fell 8% to Rs 283 crore, in line with estimates of Rs 298 crore.
Ebitda was down 6% to Rs 70 crore, against a forecast of Rs 75 crore.
Margin expanded to 24.9% from 24.5%. Analysts had projected it at 25.2%.
Shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed 2.56% lower on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.66% fall in the benchmark Sensex.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT