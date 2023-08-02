Metropolis Healthcare Q1 Results: Profit Falls, Misses Estimates
The diagnostic service provider's net profit stood at Rs 29 crore in the quarter ended June, down 14%.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.'s profit fell in the first quarter of FY24, missing analysts' estimates.
The diagnostic service provider's net profit stood at Rs 29 crore in the quarter ended June, down 14% as compared with the same period in the previous fiscal, according to its exchange filing. The consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 33 crore.
Sequentially, too, it fell 14%.
Metropolis Healthcare Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue declined 1% to Rs 277 crore, in line with estimates of Rs 290 crore.
Core revenue, excluding Covid and public private partnership contracts, rose 12% over last year.
Ebitda was down 8% to Rs 63 crore, against a forecast of Rs 72 crore.
Margin contracted to 22.7% from 24.5%. Analysts had projected it at 24.8%.
Shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed 0.9% lower on Wednesday, as compared with a 1.02% fall in the benchmark Sensex.