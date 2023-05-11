METRO Completes Rs 2,850 Crore Deal With Reliance Retail

As per the deal, "all METRO India stores will continue to operate under the METRO brand during an agreed transition period."

However, it also added, "For METRO employees and METRO customers, there will be no noticeable changes for the time being."

METRO and RRVL in December 2022 announced a deal for the acquisition of German firm's wholesale operations in India by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led firm for Rs 2,850 crore.