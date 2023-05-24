Metro Brands Stock Erases Early Losses To Trade Higher Even As Q4 Profit Falls
Net profit of the Metro and Mochi footwear retailer fell 1.12% year-on-year to Rs 68.7 crore in Q4.
Shares of Metro Brands Ltd. fell the most in 13 months before recouping all losses even as the company's fourth-quarter profit fell.
The net profit of the Metro and Mochi footwear retailers fell 1.12% year-on-year to Rs 68.7 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 79.1 crore.
Metro Brands Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 35% at Rs 544.1 crore against the estimated Rs 528.7 crore.
Ebitda up 10.6% at Rs 143.6 crore versus the Rs 163.1-crore estimate.
Ebitda margin at 26.38% versus 32.21%; the forecast was 30.9%.
Net profit was down 1.12% to Rs 68.7 crore against the estimated Rs 79.1 crore.
Shares of Metro Brands fell as much as 5.96% intraday before paring all losses to trade 3.72% higher at Rs 913.2 apiece as of 10:50 a.m. That compared to a 0.19% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 15.3 times its monthly average.
Of the 13 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, one suggests a 'hold', and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential upside of 2.3%.