Metals Recycler Runaya To Spend Rs 1,500 Crore On Rare Earth Magnets, Zinc

Metals recycler Runaya Pvt. plans to spend Rs 1,500 crore on multiple segments from recovery of rare earth magnets and to minor metals from processed zinc ore.

The company is involved in technology-enabled manufacturing and recovery of metals from scrap. The firm sources aluminium and zinc waste from large manufacturers such as Hindalco Industries Ltd., Balco Aluminium Co. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. It is already extracting green aluminium from dross or layer of impurities floating on molten metal.

Runaya was co-founded by Naivedya Agarwal and Annanya Agarwal—sons of Navin Agarwal, the vice chairman of Vedanta Group.

"We receive a processing fee from the manufacturers to recover around 90% of the aluminium from the waste, which is close to 40% in terms of the weight," Naivedya Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Runaya, told BQ Prime in an interview.