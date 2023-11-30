Meta Sues To Halt FTC Privacy Move, Challenging In-House Trials
Meta Platforms Inc. sued the US Federal Trade Commission claiming its in-house trials violate the Constitution and asked a court to immediately halt the agency’s bid to change a 2020 privacy settlement.
The social networking giant filed the suit in Washington federal court seeking a halt to FTC proceedings related to Meta’s 2020 privacy pact. It was the company’s second attempt to block the proceeding in court.
On Monday, US District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that the FTC could move forward with revisions to the 2020 privacy settlement and that the federal court didn’t have jurisdiction over that agreement. Under that deal, Meta agree to pay a $5 billion fine — the biggest levied for a privacy violation — and make changes to its internal privacy checks.
In May, the FTC accused Meta of continuing to violate its privacy pledges and started an internal proceeding to revise the 2020 settlement. Meta responded by asking Kelly, who had signed off on part of the settlement before it was finalized, to stop the FTC from moving forward and to file a case in federal court.
