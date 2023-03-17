Meta Starts Next Round Of Layoffs With 1,500 Jobs In Recruiting, HR

On March 14, Zuckerberg said Meta planned to lay off about 10,000 employees and eliminate 5,000 open roles, but not all of the people who are affected have been notified yet. For instance, layoffs in engineering are scheduled for April. In November the company cut 11,000 people, or 13% of its staff. Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that those cuts were more tied to performance, but the more recent cuts were due to financial need and product priorities, the people said.