Zuckerberg Spends More On Security Despite ‘Year Of Efficiency’

But the security payment comes at a time when Meta and Zuckerberg have tried to temper spending in other areas, including through broad-scale job cuts late last year. In response to slowing revenue from advertising, costly bets on the metaverse and increased investor scrutiny, Zuckerberg unveiled the “Year of Efficiency” label during Meta’s most-recent earnings call earlier this month. As part of that plan, Meta plans to “flatten” its organizational structure by removing middle managers and using tools such as AI to increase productivity. In it most recent cost-cutting move, the company announced it was shuttering the ‘Live Shopping’ feature on Instagram.