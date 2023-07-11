Threads easily imports your followers from Meta’s sister app Instagram, but there’s a downside: That list skews more personal than professional for many users. The lack of hashtags and direct messaging also makes finding and communicating with like-minded groups a challenge so far. (Instagram head Adam Mosseri has said such enhancements are on the to-do list.) For those looking to get hired or network, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn still dominates, with 930 million members, more than 700,000 companies looking to hire and oodles of career-related content. (Notably, LinkedIn hasn’t bothered to create a Threads account yet.) For workers already dealing with technology overload, there’s natural apprehension about adding yet another app to our daily routine.