Meta Rolls Out Higher-Priced Quest 3 Headset, Just Ahead Of Apple’s Vision Pro

The Quest 3 is the latest attempt to broaden the technology’s appeal. Users of the headset will be able to transition between VR and mixed reality, known as XR, with a double tap on the side of the device. A wearer could use the more immersive VR option when watching a movie or playing a game and then move to XR mode when browsing the web and looking at photos. In that situation, the data and images will be overlaid on top of the real-world views surrounding the user.