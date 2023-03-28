Meta 'Optimistic And Excited' About India, Says Country Head Sandhya Devanathan

Amid the grim global economic scenario, social media platform Facebook's parent, Meta, sees resilience in India, although it will not be immune to international events, and the company is optimistic about the prospects in the country, said Sandhya Devanathan, company country head and vice president, on Tuesday.

The company will continue to develop India-specific products and innovations to tap the huge opportunity provided by digitisation here, she said while speaking at the Times Network India Digital Fest here.

"The news is grim, isn't it? Like anytime you see there's a bank failing, be it SVB or Credit Suisse, interest rates are rising that causes more turmoil in the market, capital markets (are) drying up, VC funding drying up... So, I think the macroeconomic situation suddenly certainly looks grim," she said.