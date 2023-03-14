Meta Cuts 10,000 Jobs, Scraps 5,000 Open Roles

Meta Platforms Inc. will cut an additional 10,000 jobs and close around 5,000 additional open roles, only four months after it laid off 13% or 11,000 employees.

The organisation will further flatten the organisation, cancel lower priority projects and reduce hiring rates as part of its 'Year of Efficiency' plan, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees.

"We will let recruiting team members know tomorrow whether they’re impacted," Zuckerberg said. "We expect to announce restructurings and layoffs in our tech groups in late April, and then our business groups in late May."

"In a small number of cases, it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes," he said. "Our timelines for international teams will also look different, and local leaders will follow up with more detail."

Zuckerberg pointed out that the company plans to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each of its group companies, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, after the restructuring is complete.