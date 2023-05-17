Meta India's Head Of Partnerships Manish Chopra Resigns

Meta Platforms Inc.'s India Director and Head of Partnerships, Manish Chopra, has stepped down from his role after four and a half years at the company.

Chopra took to LinkedIn to confirm the development and said he would help with the transition over the next few weeks.

"My ride began with this amazing opportunity to lead our partnership efforts in India, which was emerging as one of Meta’s most important markets in 2019," he wrote. "I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life. I will share more in due course."

Chopra's resignation is the fifth top-level exit Meta has seen in the past year, with WhatsApp Pay India Head Vinay Choletti quitting in December and Meta India Head Ajit Mohan, WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose, and Meta Public Policy Head Rajiv Aggarwal all quitting in November 2022.

Chopra had served as the Meta India interim chief for a short while after Ajit Mohan stepped down, till Sandhya Devanathan was named for the post.

"Manish has decided to step down from his role in Meta to pursue a new phase in his professional journey. He was a part of the India leadership team for more than 4 years and played a key role in scaling our business and deepening our relationships with creators and businesses. In his role, Manish has made enormous contributions in enabling our priorities in India," Sandhya Devanathan, vice president at Meta India, said.