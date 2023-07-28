Meta Has a Rare Opportunity to Seize Momentum With Threads

The 22-day-old app is still missing basic functionality people have come to expect from social media apps, like a desktop version that works in a web browser and the ability for professionals to schedule posts. The app has made some recent updates. On July 25, users got the ability to see posts they “liked,” and a button appeared within the list of accounts following you that allows you to follow them back. Meta also split the Threads timeline into two familiar feeds: a chronological list for accounts a user has chosen to follow, and a “For You” feed, including algorithmically recommended accounts — an approach popularized by TikTok and later replicated by Twitter and Instagram.