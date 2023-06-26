Meta, CAIT To Upskill 10 Lakh Traders On WhatsApp Business App

Meta on Monday announced it has partnered with the Confederation of All India Traders to upskill 10 lakh traders on how to use the WhatsApp Business App over the next three years in a bid to reach more customers and scale up their businesses.

The owners of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook also announced the launch of Meta Small Business Academy, a new programme to enable emerging entrepreneurs to learn digital marketing skills and earn a certification.

"A certification by Meta Small Business Academy will especially help new entrepreneurs and marketers gain critical digital marketing skills to grow on the Meta apps. To enable the programme to reach MSMEs across India, the course module and the examination are available in seven languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu," a release stated.

Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders Praveen Khandelwal said that with businesses of all sizes using WhatsApp to communicate, coordinate, and connect with their customers effectively, there is an urgent need to equip them with the timely skills needed to drive business growth.

"Under the 'WhatsApp Se Vyapaar' campaign, we are thrilled to announce that we will work with Meta to train 1 million traders to digitally empower traders to boost their businesses using the WhatsApp Business App."

"We believe this initiative will unlock new growth opportunities for traders across India, and we look forward to partnering even more closely with Meta to expand the business and digital skilling charter in the months to come in order to address the evolving needs of the trading community."