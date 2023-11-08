Meta, Apple At Risk of Increased Regulation of Digital Wallets

Companies handling more than 5 million transactions per year would be regulated like banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions already under the CFPB’s supervision, the agency said in a statement Tuesday. CFPB examiners would be able to monitor payment apps for compliance with federal money-transfer laws, as well as for unfair, deceptive, or abusive conduct, should the rule be finalized. The agency can already step in if nonbanks act unlawfully, but it can’t regularly supervise their operations under current rules.