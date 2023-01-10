Mergers And Acquisitions In Banks, Mutual Funds: Be Aware Of The Consent Process

There are multiple mergers or acquisitions taking place in the financial services space. This would lead to a change in the ownership of the entity—such as banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, etc.,—that provide financial services to customers.

One of the key steps in the entire process is for the customer to give consent for the transfer of their account to the new entity, but the manner in which this is done is important.

Some of them actually need close attention from the investors so that they know what they are signing.